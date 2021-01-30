Tractor Rally: Farmers Welcomed With Flowers As They Enter Delhi

The farmers commenced the tractor tally on Republic Day with "Satnam Waheguru" chants. The farmers received a rousing welcome as they entered Delhi on their tractors as well as on foot. People showered flowers on farmers at the Mukarba Chowk in Delhi.

The Delhi police had allowed the farmers to hold the tractor rally on January 26 after the Republic Day parade is officially completed. The farmers have agreed to stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.