Farmers Build Temporary Gurudwara At Singhu Border

Amid the ongoing protest at the Singhu border, the protesting farmers were seen praying at a temporary Gurudwara. A member of the gurudwara, Charanjeet Singh said that it's been six days since the gurudwara has been set up and people come for their daily prayers.

"We are doing an 'Akhand Path' to honour the souls of the people who have died. This will be set up for about six days so that people can continue to pray. We want to honour not just those farmers who died here but also across Maharashtra, UP and other states," Singh told ANI.



