Farmers Offer Ardaas On Occasion Of Makar Sankranti, Maghi Mela At Protest Site

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Maghi Mela, farmers protesting on the Singhu Border offered Ardaas. The farmers read the Ardass after the '12 maha da path', meaning the twelve months of the year in a song. Farmers have also built a temporary Gurudwara on the protest site.

The farmers have been protesting on the Delhi borders for over a month now. The supreme court on January 13 ordered a four-member committee to find a solution on the farm laws.