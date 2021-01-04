Farmers Marching Towards Delhi Face Tear Gas Shells At Rewari-Alwar Border

The Haryana Police, on January 3, fired tear gas shells on a group of farmers who were marching towards Delhi to protest against the three farm laws. The incident took place at the Rewari-Alwar border. The police said that the protesters had not given enough provisions. They were only permitted to set up langar, but the group tried to break through the barricades.

The farmers said that they would move towards Delhi on January 6 if the demands are not met in the meeting held on Monday. "About 15-20 tractors entered Rewari today… They had a clash with the police. However, those of us following the directions of the Samyukt Kisan Union are still at the border and will continue to remain there," said Ramzan Chaudhry, head of the Nuh unit of Jai Kisan Andolan.

