Khalsa Aid Workers Relentlessly Serve Farmers And Their Families At Protest Site
Delhi | 31 Dec 2020 3:03 AM GMT
|
The organisation has set up makeshift medical camps and kitchens for over 15,000 farmers and their families.
The Khalsa Aid organisation has been devoting its time and resources in supplying food, sanitary napkins and now, physio-therapy for farmers and their families.
In the video, the volunteers of Khalsa Aid are serving the protestors in a makeshift medical camp. The supply of medicines is done by the organisation itself.
