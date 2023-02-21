All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Farmers In Lithuania Protest Against Low Purchase Price Of Milk
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 21 Feb 2023 7:56 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
In the video shared by ramanmann1974, farmers in Lithuania can be seen pouring milk on the ground to protest low purchase prices. As per the information, the price of milk has fallen from 47 cents/litre to 27 cents/litre against farmers' cost of 35 cents/litre. Since the video has been shared, many Twitter users shared their reactions. “The price of full cream milk is 66 per litre today . By the end of this year it would reach around 80. Gonna be out of reach of common people. I hope the Govt of India approves import of milk produce,” one Indian user commented.
