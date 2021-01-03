Farmers Enjoy Kabbadi Match; 8 Teams From Punjab, Uttar Pradesh And Haryana Arrive At Protest Site

While various singers, sportsmen, and actors have shown solidarity to the farmers protesting at the borders of the National Capital, Kabbadi players have also been a part of the farmers' agitation from the day 1. Today, eight teams from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh arrived at the Singhu Border for a Kabbadi match.

In preparation for the match, mats have been laid right in front of the protest stage and people have gathered around to enjoy the competition. The visuals are from the morning when the match of the girls team between Sonipat and Fazilka, Punjab was about to begin.