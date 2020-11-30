Farmers Celebrate Gurupurab While Protesting Against Farm Bills

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, protesters were seen cooking prasad for everyone. Later, they distributed the prasad to the Police personnel and paramilitary. The farmers who have been protesting for the fifth consecutive day now, celebrate Gurupurab while sitting on the border.

The protesting farmers have blocked all the highway roads connecting Delhi- Sonipat, Rohtak, Jaipur, Ghaziabad-Hapur and Mathura.