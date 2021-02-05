Farmers Carried 5 KM Long Tricolour On Republic Day Tractor Rally
India | 5 Feb 2021 2:10 PM GMT
While there are numerous videos being circulated about the violence at Red Fort and how some anti-social elements disguised as farmers disrespected the National Flag On January 26. A video of protesters carrying a 5000 Meter long Tricolour has surfaced.
In the video protesters can be seen walking alongside the Tricolour.
On Republic Day, clashes broke out between the farmers and the Delhi Police as the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells after the farmers breached barricades set up to stop them from entering the national capital.
