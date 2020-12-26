Farmers Block Delhi-Noida Chilla Border, Demand Release Of Detained Farmers

The Chilla border between Delhi and Noida has been blocked by the farmers. The protesters demand the release of the farmers detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police and allow them to march towards the National Capital. The farmers' protests have led to traffic jams in various borders in Delhi since November 26.

On December 14, the protesting farmers apologised with folded hands to people for causing inconvenience due to the blockade of some key roads. "Blocking roads and causing inconvenience is not our aim. We are sitting here under compulsion. Yet we apologise with folded hands if our protest has caused you any inconvenience," said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Union on December 14.

