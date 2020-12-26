Farmer Leader Explains Why Everyone Must Join Protest Three Central Laws

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border against the three central farm laws. A video of a farmer leader explaining why everyone must join the protest. In the video, he says, "The fight is not only for the farmers; it is for every common man living in the country." He further explains how the farm laws will affect everyone.

The farmers have been agitating since November 26 for the 22nd consecutive day today. The Supreme Court on December 17 had said that the farmers have the right to protest, but they cannot block roads.

