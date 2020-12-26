Farmer Cycles For 5 Days To Reach Delhi From Jalandhar

Amid the farmers' protest, many farmers from Punjab and Haryana are travelling to the National Capital to support the agitating farmers. Videos of farmers travelling from different states have gone viral on social media. One such video of a farmer riding on a cycle went viral on social media. It took 5 days for this farmer to reach the Delhi borders from Jalandhar, Punjab.

In the video, the farmer says, "I do not have a land, but I have conscience, that is why I came here to support the farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws."

