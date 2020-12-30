Farm Laws Stir: Bihar Police Lathi Charge Protesting Farmers During March In Patna

The Bihar police on December 29 restored lathicharge on protesting farmer union members after they allegedly pelted stones at the security force. Earlier today, thousands of members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti along with other left organisations held a protest march to Raj Bhavan in Patna over the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

As per NDTV's report, the protest march started from Patna's Gandhi Maidan but was stopped by the police at Dak Bunglow Chowk, using barricades and batons. This led to clashes between both sides. The protest march was led by members of various left parties and unions and was held in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws at the Delhi borders.

For over a month now, thousands of farmers have been agitating at the borders of Delhi seeking the Centre to repeal the three 'anti-farmer laws'.

