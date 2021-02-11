Farm Laws: Congress MP Claims 'APMC Markets Will Be Scrapped'; Fails To Point Out The Clause

While talking about The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Singh claimed that in clause 3 and clause 5, it is written that private markets will be established and APMC markets will be scrapped.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, interrupted him immediately and asked to point where it is written that the APMC markets will be scrapped?

Confused by the rebuttal from the minister, MP Singh re-read the clauses but could not find the points which could prove his claims.