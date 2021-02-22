Facebook Unfriends Australia: Know All About It

A newly proposed law argues that social media giants like Facebook should pay media outlets for sharing their content on their platforms. In response to this, Facebook has banned news content on its platform in Australia. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about the 'tech war'.

