What Took Facebook So Long To Act Against Political Content On Its Platform?

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   30 Jan 2021 8:07 AM GMT
Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Facebook has announced that it is looking at ways to reduce political content on news feeds. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains how the move comes after incessant criticism alleging that Facebook failed to take action against political content.

