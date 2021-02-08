External Affairs Minister Raises Concern Over 'Toolkit' Tweeted By Climate Activist Greta Thunberg
Delhi | 8 Feb 2021 2:56 AM GMT
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar On Feb 6 expressed concern on the protest 'toolkit' that was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
"It has revealed a lot. We've to wait & see what else comes out. There was a reason why the Foreign Ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they didn't know very much," Jaishankar said.
Reacting to the toolkit, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi had said that the document brings severe issues to light.
