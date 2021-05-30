Videos

Epidemic In A Pandemic: What Is Black Fungus? Who Is At Risk Of Contracting it?

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 May 2021 5:06 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Thousands of coronavirus patients in India have contracted a deadly fungal infection called Mucormycosis or "black fungus".

Thousands of coronavirus patients in India have contracted a deadly fungal infection called Mucormycosis or "black fungus".

In this video, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh answers crucial questions about the infection and takes us through some Do's and Don'ts to be safe.


Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian