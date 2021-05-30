Epidemic In A Pandemic: What Is Black Fungus? Who Is At Risk Of Contracting it?
India | 30 May 2021 5:06 PM GMT
Thousands of coronavirus patients in India have contracted a deadly fungal infection called Mucormycosis or "black fungus".
In this video, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh answers crucial questions about the infection and takes us through some Do's and Don'ts to be safe.
