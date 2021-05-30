Enough Fund For Central Vista, Not Health Care: Govt's Misplaced Priorities?
India | 30 May 2021 5:30 PM GMT
At a time when the the country has come to a standstill, the government has declared the Central Vista project as an "essential service".
The construction of a new parliament has received incessant criticism as it is estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crores at a time when the country is grappling with a devastating coronavirus outbreak.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why people are angry with the timing of the project amid a deadly health crisis.
