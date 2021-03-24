Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship Lands Successfully, But Explodes Minutes Later
Others/World | 24 March 2021 3:06 AM GMT
The latest prototype of SpaceX’s Starship launch vehicle- Starship SN10- launched successfully on March 03 from the company’s South Texas test site and flew to an altitude of more than 30,000 feet.
It then descended to a controlled vertical landing and minutes later, the rocket exploded in a fireball. However, the test flight appeared to be a major step forward in the early stages of the Starship program.
The bullet-shaped rocket ship remained intact, prompting a SpaceX commentator to declare, "third time's a charm."
"We had, again, another great flight up. We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," John Insprucker, SpaceX principal integration engineer said on the company's webcast of the flight.
