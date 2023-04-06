All section
'Elephant Whisperers' Couple Becomes Foster Parents To Orphaned Elephant Calf

Tamil Nadu, 6 April 2023 8:53 AM GMT


Bomman and Bellie, the couple who shot to fame after they were featured in the Oscar-winning short film The Elephant Whisperers, will now raise another orphaned calf whose mother elephant was electrocuted in Dharmapuri district at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai, Tamil Nadu. The decision came after the efforts to reunite the calf with its herd in Dharmapuri failed.
