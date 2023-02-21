All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Earth Loves You, Love It Back!
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 21 Feb 2023 7:33 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Join the kind community @efgorg IAS Officer Supriya Sahu flaunts her stylish upcycled bag made out of discarded DVD & Audio tapes. The bag is a creation of Ms. Jeong Lee, a fashion designer & founder of 'OK upcycling studio' at Auroville, Puducherry. She leads several fantastic initiatives to convert waste to wealth. We appreciate these meaningful initiatives as it clearly justifies, “Waste isn't waste until we waste it.”
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain