'Donate Liquor, Money To Revive Farmers' Protest': Haryana Congress Leader Makes Bizarre Comments
Haryana | 27 Feb 2021 8:24 AM GMT
On February 15th, Haryana Congress leader Vidya Devi while addressing her party during district executive meeting in Jind made some controversial remarks.
She said, "We will organise a padayatra in Jind district that will attract large crowds and will give a new direction and lease of life to the Congress. We lost our existence after losing the elections. The andolan was revived as the farmers have a strong will. Now, we have to run it."
"One should donate money, vegetables, ghee and liquor to further the farmers' protests," she added
However, when leaders in the meeting noticed that her speech and the event was being recorded by the media, they tried to stop Vidya Devi but she went on and justified her statement.
