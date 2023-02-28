All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Doctors Use Torch Light To See Patients At OPD In Ghaziabad Hospital
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 28 Feb 2023 11:04 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Doctors are relying on flashlights and daylight seeping in through the windows to see patients at the OPD of the District Combined Hospital in Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad, one of the two main government health facilities in the city. As per the information, the hospital's gynaecology department has been without electricity for four days following a fault in the wiring that has tested engineers of the power department. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet and has raised concerns regarding the availability of emergency healthcare facilities in the country.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal