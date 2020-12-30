Doctors, Patients Dance To Tunes Of Bhangra At Private Hospital
India | 30 Dec 2020 3:21 AM GMT
In a video that was shared on Twitter, doctors and patients of a private hospital in Bhopal danced to the tunes of Bhangra to lighten the mood of a 2-year-old COVID patient.
Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, the hospital has been treating hundreds of patients a single day.
The little boy is undergoing the COVID treatment along with his mother.
