All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Disabled Woman Reaches CHC In Agra; Requests To Provide Her Rickshaw
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 28 Feb 2023 11:04 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a video shared by @bstvlive on Twitter, a disabled woman can be seen crawling on the road to reach CHC in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. As per the information available, the woman has requested the community health centre to provide her with a rickshaw to commute, however, she alleges that she has yet to receive any government assistance.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal