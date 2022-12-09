All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Digital-Divide In India: Women, Rural Poor & Unemployed Lack Access To Digital Devices & Services
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 9 Dec 2022 4:57 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Analysing the primary data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy's (CMIE) household survey from January 2018 to December 2021 and secondary analysis from the National Sample Survey (NSS), it revealed that 95 percent of the salaried permanent workers have a phone whereas only 50 per cent of the unemployed (willing and looking for a job) have a phone in 2021.
