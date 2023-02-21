All section
Determination & Courage Shows You A Way!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 21 Feb 2023
Editor: Ankita Singh

Join the kind community @efgorg In the video shared by @CouncilCricket, Cambodian wheelchair cricket players can be seen practicing for the upcoming Divyang wheelchair cricket world Cup 2023. It will showcase the incredible talent and determination of physically challenged athletes as they compete against top teams from around the globe for the title of world champion. The event will be held from 1-10 April, 2023 at JS Patel cricket ground, Gandhinagar Gujarat. Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3WnUKGI
