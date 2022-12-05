All section
Delhi: Young Boy Cleans Metro Floor After He Spilled Food, Garners Praise By Netizens
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 5 Dec 2022 12:54 PM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The incident happened in 2017 when, Shubham Verma, a passenger who was travelling in the Delhi Metro, captured this moment in his camera. He posted about the incident on Facebook, according to which, the man in the pictures tore out a page from a notebook he was carrying and used it and a handkerchief to clean the floor.
