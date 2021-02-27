Delhi: Yamuna Covered In Toxic Foam Yet again
Delhi | 27 Feb 2021 8:29 AM GMT
A layer of thick foam and filth has once again covered Yamuna river in Delhi. On February 23, the river was covered, which appears to be snow, with toxic froth filled with residential and industrial waste. The foul odour from the river could be smelt from a distance.
The foam is formed due to toxic chemicals, pollutants, and untreated waste from the industries.
The visuals of Yamuna with loads of foam floating all over are observed every year. In this video, one can only see froth and foam, the water of the holy river is barely visible.
Untreated sewage entering the river from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has, on multiple occasions, led to an increase in ammonia levels in the river water, affecting the drinking water supply in the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board has claimed.
