Delhi: Yamuna Covered In Toxic Foam Yet again

The foam is formed due to toxic chemicals, pollutants, and untreated waste from the industries.

The visuals of Yamuna with loads of foam floating all over are observed every year. In this video, one can only see froth and foam, the water of the holy river is barely visible.

Untreated sewage entering the river from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has, on multiple occasions, led to an increase in ammonia levels in the river water, affecting the drinking water supply in the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board has claimed.