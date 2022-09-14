All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi To Become 'City Of Lakes', Will Act As Tourist Spots: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 14 Sep 2022 8:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
National Capital Delhi will soon undergo rejuvenation wherein 50 lakes of the city will be beautified. This will make Delhi the ‘city of lakes’ in turn boosting tourism in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on September 8. Kejriwal's claim was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who said that the government was undertaking rejuvenation and beautification of 50 lakes in the city. Sisodia also took stock of the work at Sannoth Lake in Bawana in northwest Delhi. He added that this project would also address Delhi’s water shortage issue.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
'Adopt A TB Patient' Scheme To Rope In More People To Achieve TB-Free India- Here's All You Need To Know