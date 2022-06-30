All section
Delhi: Smoke Continues To Rise From Bhalswa Landfill

Ria Arora

Delhi,  30 Jun 2022 7:40 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ria Arora

Smoke was seen coming out of the Bhalswa landfill site after a fire broke out on June 3 even after the fire department had claimed to have brought the situation under control on the same day. Dense smoke has been seen coming out of the Bhalswa landfill site since a fire broke out on June 3. Four fire tenders had been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to the fire department, the situation had been brought under control by late evening on that day itself. Earlier in April, thick clouds of smoke kept rising from the site after a fire broke out on April 26 and firefighters battled to douse the flames for six consecutive days.

Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Ria Arora
Delhi 
Smoke 
Bhalswa Landfill 

