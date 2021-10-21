All section
Delhi: Sanitation Workers Removed From Jobs At IGDTUW Protest Outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Delhi, 21 Oct 2021 2:55 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
On October 21, sanitation workers who say they have been removed from their jobs at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women(IGDTUW) protested outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. They demanded to talk to him while raising slogans asking the Valmiki community to be respected.
