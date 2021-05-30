Delhi Police Reaches Twitter Offices In Delhi, Gurugram In Connection With "Toolkit Case"
India | 30 May 2021 5:03 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-30T22:34:02+05:30
Delhi Police reached offices of Twitter India on May 24 after serving notice to the social media giant in a row involving BJP leader Sambit Patra tweet on an alleged "Congress toolkit" being classified as "manipulated media".
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through all that we know so far.
