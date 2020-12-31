BJP Workers Allegedly Barge Into Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Residence

A security camera footage outside the Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia residence shows a few men barging into his home even though the police tried to stop them. Some of the men were seen wearing a saffron scarf with Bharatiya Janata Party's logo lotus on it.

AAP leader Atishi took to Twitter and alleged that the BJP is sending goons due to their political difference with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. "This is a Black Day in Delhi's political history that the Home Minister is now using his party goons and Delhi police to attack the family of AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his absence from his residence," she tweeted.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also blamed BJP for this incident. He took to Twitter to express his anger on the way things were handled. "I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Sh Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" he tweeted.