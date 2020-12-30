Delhi: Khalsa Aid Sets Up Kisan Mall At Tikri Border For Protesting Farmers

The international non-governmental organisation, Khalsa Aid, has set up a Kisan Mall at Delhi's Tikri border to provide daily use products to the protesting farmers for free. The racks have been stocked with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, oil, shampoo, vaseline, combs, blankets, mufflers, and many more.

"We distribute a token to farmers through Khalsa Aid with which they can procure items from Kisan Mall. They arrive here with a token. We have made a list of things available. All things which are of daily use are available here. Khalsa aid volunteers pick things as per the requirements of farmers and give it to them in the bag. We distribute over 500 tokens every day," Guru Charan, the store manager.

Also Read: "Where Is The Problem?" Asks Organiser Of Brahmin 'Only' Cricket Tournament In Hyderabad



