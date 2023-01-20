All section
Delhi: India’s Top Wrestlers Protest As Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI President Of Sexual Harassment

20 Jan 2023

Top Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik and Bajrang Punia are among a group of sportspersons who have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and physical abuse. The wrestlers, who sat in an unprecedented protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on January 18, pointed to Singh’s alleged “dictatorship” in running the federation, noting that mistreatment of wrestlers had been going on for years. Vinesh Phogat claimed, “Some coaches appointed at national camps have been sexually harassing women Wrestlers for years.” Taking note of the serious allegations by the wrestlers against the federation, the Union Sports Ministry has cancelled the national training camp of women wrestlers in Lucknow and has asked WFI for an explanation of all the charges within 72 hours.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
