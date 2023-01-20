All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi: India’s Top Wrestlers Protest As Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI President Of Sexual Harassment
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 20 Jan 2023 4:52 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Top Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik and Bajrang Punia are among a group of sportspersons who have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and physical abuse. The wrestlers, who sat in an unprecedented protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on January 18, pointed to Singh’s alleged “dictatorship” in running the federation, noting that mistreatment of wrestlers had been going on for years. Vinesh Phogat claimed, “Some coaches appointed at national camps have been sexually harassing women Wrestlers for years.” Taking note of the serious allegations by the wrestlers against the federation, the Union Sports Ministry has cancelled the national training camp of women wrestlers in Lucknow and has asked WFI for an explanation of all the charges within 72 hours.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain