The Logical Indian Crew
'Delhi Fog' Trends On Twitter; IMD Issues Orange Alert As Dense Fog Engulfs NCR
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 11 Jan 2023 4:35 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Several people witnessed thick fog on January 9 morning as dense to extremely dense fog conditions engulfed the country's northern parts. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), foggy conditions prevailed across north India, with low visibility recorded in different states. "Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at 0530 hours IST of 10.01.2023," @Indiametdept tweeted this morning.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
