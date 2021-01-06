Delhi: Protesting Farmers Decorate Trucks With Flowers On Eve Of New Year, Prepare Palki For Kirtan

Farmers have been protesting at the Singhu, Tikri Borders for over a month now. On the new year's eve on December 31, the farmers decorated their trucks and tents with flowers and prepared a palki for a Nagar kirtan on January 1.

The farmers prepared a palki to honour Guru Gobind Singh and his sacrifices.

Many farmers and their families celebrated a quiet new year as the Centre has failed to listen to their key demands, although the recently held sixth round of talks did bring some relief. "There's no celebration on New Year's Eve for us this time, the government has still not repealed the new farm laws. Tonight, we will mourn the deaths of the 42 farmers who died during our movement against the Centre," said a farmer from Patiala.