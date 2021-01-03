Delhi: Elderly Women Stand In Rains Amid Chilly Winter, Encourage Farmers To Protest

As everyone ran to take shelter amid rains during the farmers' protest at the Singhu Border, two older women raised slogans and encouraged others to protesters to join them. Soon after the two women raised their voice, several others gathered around the stage in protest against the three fam laws. The farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital for over a month now.

On January 2, the farmers announced that they will march into Delhi on the Republic day, January 26 if their demands are not met. They have warned the Centre that if the next round of talks fails, they will march on the Kundli, Manesar and Palwal (KMP) on January 6. The Centre has asked them to bring an alternative proposal, but the farmers stick to their demand for repealing the contentious laws.