Delhi: Bus Marshal Prevents Rs 5000 From Snatching, Returns To Passenger
Delhi, 8 Feb 2023 1:36 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Pradeep Kumar (31), a bus marshal, was on duty when he saw a pickpocket snatching money out of a passenger's front pocket. Without thinking twice, he grabbed hold of the thief, took the money back, and returned it to the passenger. Kumar said he has been working as a bus marshal for four years and prioritizes commuters' security.
