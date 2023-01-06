All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Airport: Indigo Airline Assigns Employee To Make Announcements Regarding Congestion
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 6 Jan 2023 4:09 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Earlier this month, visuals of long queues crowding the Delhi airport were doing the rounds on social media, highlighting the chaos. This was followed by a visit by the Minister of Aviation and a rebuke by the ministry over a lack of staff. Now, Indigo Airlines has come up with a solution to ease the congestion at the airport. The airline has assigned an employee to make announcements about which items are permitted to be carried in hand luggage and which are not. A Twitter user, Ashoke Raj, tweeted the video in which the Indigo Airline employee, named Avni, is seen making the announcement to the people standing in the queue at T1 so that time is not wasted as they reach the security for checking.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain