The Logical Indian Crew
Defying Ban By SC, Acid Sales Continue Under Radar; India Records 1,362 Attacks In Last 5 Years
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 21 Dec 2022 11:57 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The over-the-counter sale of acid has been banned in India since 2013, but nearly 10 years later, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) found that acid was easily available and a liter cost less than Rs 50. In the last five years, 1,362 acid attacks were reported in the country, according to NCRB data. In 2021, as per the latest available data, 176 acid attacks were reported, along with 73 “attempts to acid attack.”
