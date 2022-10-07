All section
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' With Army Jawans In Auli

Uttarakhand,  7 Oct 2022 4:05 AM GMT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 5 celebrated Dussehra with Army jawans in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Rajnath Singh and the Army jawan sang the patriotic song 'Aye Watan Tere Liye'. Rajnath Singh also performed 'Shastra Puja' at Auli Military Station in Chamoli on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. He performed the rituals with the weapons with Army Chief General Manoj Pande in attendance.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
