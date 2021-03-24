Dance Of Happiness: Canadian Dancer Performs Bhangra On Frozen Lake After Getting Covid Shot
Others/World | 24 March 2021 3:08 AM GMT
Gurdeep Pandher, a Canadian dancer received his Covid vaccine on March 2. Following his shot, he performed Bhangra on a frozen lake in Yukon.
He posted a tweet which includes a 55-second clip in which Gurdeep Pandher can be seen performing upbeat Bhangra steps on the frozen lake as he celebrated his vaccination. He informed his fans and followers that he did Bhangra to spread positivity and joy.
"Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing," Gurdeep Pandher wrote.
Gurdeep Pandher's video has gone viral on Twitter and the internet is applauding the dancer for his enthusiastic spirit.
