All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Dalit Boy In UP Allegedly Beaten By Teacher For Wrong Answer Dies; Recent NCRB Report Mentions Increased Crimes Against Dalits
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 29 Sep 2022 6:14 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In Uttar Pradesh, a class 10 boy who was allegedly beaten by his teacher over his wrong answer on the social studies test died on September 26. Despite explicit constitutional provision and guidelines, the suffering of Dalits and Adivasi communities across India remains the worst, according to newly released NCRB data.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
No, 400 Madrasas And Mosques In Rampur Did Not Participate In Electricity Theft As Claimed By Media Outlets