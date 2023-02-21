All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand Declares State Of Emergency, Thousands Displaced & 4 Dead
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 21 Feb 2023 7:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Cyclone Gabrielle, which reached New Zealand on February12, resulted in huge damage in the country, including landslides and high winds that left four people dead and displaced thousands from their homes. As per the latest information, Cyclone Gabrielle weakened and moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday, however, residents in hard-hit areas have been asked to conserve water and food because of fears of shortages after New Zealand on February 14 declared a national state of emergency.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal