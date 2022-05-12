All section
Cyclone Asani: Mysterious Gold-Coloured Chariot Washes Ashore In Andhra's Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh,  12 May 2022 6:17 AM GMT

On May 10, a gold-covered chariot came flowing towards the Sunnapalli beach in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The local villagers tied it with ropes and carried it to the shore. The chariot shape is similar to that of a monastery in Southeast Asian countries. It is estimated that the chariot must have reached there after wandering due to the effect of Cyclone Asani. The danger of cyclonic storm Asani is being averted at present. Its direction is towards Andhra Pradesh, and the storm is expected to weaken entirely by May 12. However, due to its effect, an alert has been issued for stormy winds from May 11 to 13 in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Winds can reach up to 100 kmph in Andhra Pradesh.

