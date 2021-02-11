Videos

Current Economic System Is Rigged In Favour Of Rich

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   11 Feb 2021 4:30 AM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
CEO of Oxfam India, Amitabh Behar speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur on 'The Inequality Virus' report and discusses issues like economic and gender inequality that surged during the pandemic.

