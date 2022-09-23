All section
Crumbling Infra: Road Caves On Sumanahalli Flyover In Bengaluru, BBMP To Start Repair Soon
Karnataka, 23 Sep 2022 8:23 AM GMT
A hole surfaced on the Sumanahalli flyover, located on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in West Bengaluru on September 20. Earlier in 2019, a portion of the Sumanahalli flyover in Bengaluru had fallen apart, creating a hole in the carriageway.
